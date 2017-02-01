FOX 61 Weather Watch: Many schools with delays

Police: Shots fired in Boston schools headquarters, no one injured

Posted 10:30 AM, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:42AM, February 1, 2017
Photo credit: Fox 25 Boston

BOSTON — Police said a fight between two men inside the building that houses Boston Public Schools administrative offices led to gunfire, but no one was injured.

Officer Rachel McGuire said officers responded to the building in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

She said during a physical altercation in a common area on an upper floor, one of the men produced a gun that went off during the struggle.

A suspect has been arrested and police have recovered a gun.

No names were released.

The building is also home to the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development.

No additional information was immediately available.

