RHAM High teacher dies after being hit by car in West Hartford last week

WEST HARTFORD — A jogger who was seriously injured last week after he was hit by a car at a West Hartford intersection has died.

Police said Andrej Cavarkapa, 30, of West Hartford died on Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital, where he was being treated.

At around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday, police were called to a crash at the corner of Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue.

The car was headed south on Trout Brook and Cavarkapa was jogging west on Asylum, police said. The Principal of RHAM High School said Cavarkapa was a science teacher there.

Witnesses told police that traffic driving south on Trout Brook had a green light at the time of the accident. The car went through the intersection and hit Cavarkapa, who apparently jogged in to the path of the car. Police said the traffic lights and walk signals were functioning properly at the time of the accident.

The driver of the car, Khang Nguyen, 19, of South Windsor, wasn’t injured.

The accident is still under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department.