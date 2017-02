× Several schools have delayed opening this morning

HARTFORD — Several schools have delayed their opening Wednesday, a day after an afternoon snowstorm is causing dangerous road conditions across the state Tuesday.

Get the full list of closings here.

Another 1/4-1/2 inch of snow overnight is making for a slippery start to this February. Get the latest forecast here.

Arch Br. Sch. – Bethlehem | Del Opening 2 Hours

Ashford Public Schools | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours No AM Pre K

Avon Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

CREC Reggio Magnet School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Canton Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Chase Collegiate School | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

East Granby Public Schools | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Eastford Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Emmett O Brien Tech – Ansonia | Del Opening 2 Hours

Explorations Charter School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Farmington Public Schools | Del Opening 1 Hour

Goodwin Tech High School | Del Opening 2 Hours

H.H. Ellis Technical High School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Holy Cross H.S. Waterbury | Del Opening 2 Hours

Kaynor Tech High School – Waterbury | Del Opening 2 Hours

Killingly Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Naugatuck Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

New Britain Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

New Horizon Kids Academy | Del Opening 2 Hours

Plainfield Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Pomfret Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Putnam Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours

Regional District 10 | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Regional District 11 | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Regional District 14 | Del Opening 2 Hours

Regional District 16 | Del Opening 2 Hours

Regional District 19 | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Sacred Heart H.S. Waterbury | Del Opening 2 Hours

Scotland Public Schools | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Seymour Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Shelton Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Simsbury Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

St. Mary-St. Joseph School – Willimantic | Del Opening 2 Hours No AM Pre K

St. Thomas Apostle Par Elem – West Htfd | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Stafford Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours No AM Pre K

Sterling Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

The Gilbert School | Del Opening 2 Hours

The Masters School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Torrington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Voluntown Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Waterbury Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Watertown Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Windham Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Windham Technical High School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Wolcott Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Woodstock Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours