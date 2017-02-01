× Six Flags New England bets sister park on Super Bowl

AGAWAM — Amusement parks, bars, doughnut shops and art museums have been getting involved in the Super Bowl trash talk.

This year, Six Flags New England and Six Flags Over Georgia made a friendly wager over this weekend’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The park in the losing state will temporarily rename a ride after the winning team.

Six Flags called out their sister park on Facebook, posting: “The wager is on Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor! Next week when the Pats win the big game – the Patriots flag will fly high on YOUR SkyScreamer. Let’s show the Pats our support and see how many likes/shares we can get.”