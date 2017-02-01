Connecticut State Police: Storm caused over 300 traffic accidents

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police said that between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 6 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to about 18 traffic accidents and helped 15 drivers.

Total Connecticut State Police activity between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning was around 336 traffic accidents and 134 motorist assists.

Drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles are reminded by The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about the requirement to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs or face fines and penalties. The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements.

The DMV said drivers are exempt from the fines when the snow, sleet and freezing rain begins or continues while the vehicle is traveling. Parked vehicles are also exempt from the required removal of ice and snow.