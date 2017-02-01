The pick is in: Norwalk seal predicts winner of Super Bowl 51

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK -- Can this be the year Orange, the harbor seal at Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium, predicts the correct Super Bowl winner?

On Wednesday, the aquarium seal exhibit was lined with images of the New England Patriots’ and Atlanta Falcons’ helmets. When instructed to go to the exhibit window, Orange freely swam and held her nose against a Patriots’ helmet, selecting her pick.

In the last five years, the aquarium seals have always been wrong. Last year, Orange, selected the Carolina Panthers as Super Bowl 50 winners, but they lost to the Denver Broncos.

The 34-year-old seal knows how to hold her nose against the hand of her aquarium trainers, and also against a “target pole,” the exhibit window, and other objects. Orange is one of six harbor seals at The Maritime Aquarium. If you want to visit Orange or her friends, their public feedings are offered at 11:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m. & 3:45 p.m. daily.