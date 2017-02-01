× Yard Goats set to host job fair

HARTFORD — Are you looking for a job? The Hartford Yard Goats are looking to fill numerous positions prior to their season opener.

The Yard Goats will be holding a job fair on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth & Family Center located on 444 Albany Avenue in Hartford. The Yard Goats are looking to fill positions ranging from ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel and catering.

“We are looking for individuals that would like to join us in helping enhance the fan experience with outstanding customer service at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said. “There is so much excitement with baseball moving downtown and we can’t wait to get our new employees ready for our home opener on April 13th.”

The Yard Goats will open their 2017 season at the new Dunkin’ Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:05 p.m.