Arctic air takes over for the next 2 days, as temperatures drop to the teens

Arctic air has arrived, and it will grip Connecticut for the next two days. Overnight, temperatures will be in the lows under clearing skies which will drop down to the teens, before a little wind takes the wind chill to single digits at times. A decent amount of sun on Friday, topping out only in the low to mid 40s.

We will slowly rebound over the weekend, back up to normal. Stormwise, we’re quiet for the next few days, until Tuesday, when a potentially sloppy storm brings a little snow and a lot of rain.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: 15-25.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunshine with cold temperatures. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 30s.

Tuesday: Tracking snow/something messy.

