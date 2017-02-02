× Attorney General’s office sues doctor, alleging prescription scam

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s attorney general is suing a Stamford doctor and her husband, alleging they took part in a scam to sell medically unnecessary custom-made prescription drug creams.

The lawsuit alleges that UConn employee Kwasi Gyambibi , of Stamford and his wife, Dr. Kakra Gyambibi, convinced other state employees to use the expensive compound-drug mixtures made by Advantage Medical and Pharmaceuticals LLC.

The lawsuit says those prescribed the drugs were never examined by the doctor.

The lawsuit also alleges the drugs, which are not FDA approved, were not medically necessary and cost the state prescription drug plan thousands of dollars. Attempts to reach the couple for comment by phone Thursday were not successful.

A woman answering the phone at a number listed for Advantage said the company is no longer in business.