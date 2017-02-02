Audi Super Bowl ad on daughters gaining traction online

Audi is giving Super Bowl viewers a preview of their ad for the NFL‘s big game.

The ad tells the story of a young girl competing in a downhill cart race in her hometown and as she fearlessly weaves her way through a field of tough competitors, her father contemplates whether his daughter’s worth will be measured by her gender. The company said the ad is a “reminder that progress doesn’t belong to any one group. Progress is for everyone.”

The car company echoed that sentiment in a statement to the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee in a report dated April 2016:

“Progress is in every decision we make, every technology we invent, every vehicle we build. It’s our past, our future, our reason to exist. Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work. A 2016 report by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee found that women were paid 21% less than men on average.

The Audi ad can be seen during the Super Bowl on FOX 61 on Sunday.