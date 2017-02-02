× February: American Heart Month

Why Go Red? Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Fortunately, we have the power to change that because 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

We’re also dispelling the vast amount of misinformation about heart disease and its symptoms in women. For example, heart attack symptoms in women can be different than what men experience. Chest pain is often not a symptom for women, but jaw pain can be.

Go Red For Women is a global community whose hearts are united against this terrible disease. The more you learn about heart disease, the more you’ll want to join with us, and Go Red yourself!

Resources: