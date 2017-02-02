× Hartford man sentenced to 49 years in Craigslist killing

HARTFORD — A Hartford man convicted of orchestrating the robbery and murder of a man during the prospective sale of two Craigslist items has been sentenced to 49 years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports 25-year-old Rashad Moon told a Hartford Superior Court judge Wednesday that he was sorry about the shooting but maintained his innocence. Moon was found guilty in December of felony murder and other offenses.

Prosecutors said Marvin Mathis fatally shot Felix DeJesus, of Cromwell, as he was waiting to meet a potential buyer in May 2013 in Hartford.

Prosecutors said Moon set up the robbery and got Mathis to carry out the crime. Charges are pending against Mathis. His attorney has said Mathis has a range of intellectual and psychiatric issues.