Hartford police investigating 2 shootings within 45 minutes

Posted 8:29 PM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:30PM, February 2, 2017
Hartford Police

HARTFORD — Police are investigating two shootings that happened within 45 minutes of each other Thursday evening.

The first happened around the 900 block of Park Street about 6:45 p.m. Hartford Police said they had reports of multiple shots fired through the ShotSpotter detection system.

The second incident happened 45 minutes later at about 7:30 p.m., around 77 Bedford St. Police reported that 13 rounds were fired according to ShotSpotter.

The Major crimes squad is investigating the incidents.

