Hartford police investigating 2 shootings within 45 minutes

HARTFORD — Police are investigating two shootings that happened within 45 minutes of each other Thursday evening.

The first happened around the 900 block of Park Street about 6:45 p.m. Hartford Police said they had reports of multiple shots fired through the ShotSpotter detection system.

The second incident happened 45 minutes later at about 7:30 p.m., around 77 Bedford St. Police reported that 13 rounds were fired according to ShotSpotter.

The Major crimes squad is investigating the incidents.

Check back for further details as they develop.

HPD MCD investigating 2 shootings. Park St. Bedford St. pic.twitter.com/3K7qId4c2X — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 3, 2017