× How to see your ‘Friends Day’ video on Facebook

Did you know today is National Friends Day? It’s not. That’s celebrated on August 6. But today, February 2, Facebook wants you to celebrate your friends anyway! That’s because it’s Facebook’s 13th birthday!

You may have seen videos popping up in your news feed showing off your friends and their friends. Your video might have already automatically generated, greeting you with a “Happy Friends Day!”

“Our friends make us who we are. So we made you this video to celebrate them. From all of us at Facebook, we hope you enjoy it,” the video message says. Some might see the message “We’re celebrating friendship on Facebook’s 13th birthday, so we made you this video about you and your friends.”

If you want to see your Friends Day video, and it hasn’t popped up on its own, just go to www.facebook.com/friendsday.

Remember, you don’t need to “like” any special pages or download any apps, or give out any personal information for Facebook to create your video. But, you do need to share the video to your timeline if you want others to see it.

In 2016, Facebook setup a similar event and let people share special moments with their friends.

Enjoy!