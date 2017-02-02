× Man convicted of murder for role in fatal Sharon home invasion

LITCHFIELD — A man has been convicted of murder and several other charges for his role in a fatal home invasion in Sharon.

The Republican-American reports that the Litchfield jury on Wednesday found Hiral Patel guilty in the shooting death of 23-year-old Luke Vitalis in August 2012. Patel faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced on April 21.

Prosecutors said Patel, of Branford, was one of several men involved in a plot to steal the proceeds of drug transactions.

During the deliberation, one juror sent a note to the judge saying he was “terrified” and asked to be dismissed. After talking to the man, the judge ruled that no misconduct had occurred and the juror stayed on the panel.

Patel’s attorney says an appeal will be filed.