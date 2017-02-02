Middlebury animal shelter extends reduced ‘big dog’ adoption fee in hopes of finding forever homes

MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury animal shelter that’s made great strides in the last week is continuing their urgent push to find forever homes for dogs in their care.

Brass City Rescue Alliance Animal Shelter on Service Road has extended their reduced $200 adoption fee until the end of February. This fee only pertains to large dogs. The animal shelter typically charges $385 for large dogs that are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The weekend of January 28, the animal shelter held an adoption event in an attempt to find forever homes for several large dogs. Jennifer Humphrey, CEO of Brass City Rescue Alliance, told FOX 61 that the event was a huge success and they managed to find nice homes for some of the dogs.

“I got seven out of the 18 in rescue adopted. I currently have seven at the shelter as I took in another from NYCACC. I also have three fosters in my home,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said she has kennels reserved for the remaining dogs, but they will be full again by February 10.

If you or anyone you know are looking to adopt a large dog, visit adoptapet.com/bcra for more information.