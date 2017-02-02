× Milford family reunited after immigration delay

MILFORD – A local family was able to reunite Thursday after not being allowed to travel from Syria due to new travel restrictions implemented by the Trump administration last weekend.

Monday night on the Senate floor, Senator Chris Murphy told the story of a Milford man, separated from his wife and two girls who were stopped in Syria from boarding their flight to the U.S.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation worked closely with the Kassar family to get them here in Connecticut. The family was reunited at JFK International Airport in New York Thursday evening.

A statement issued on the families behalf said:

“Tonight I am grateful to announce that the Kassar family has been reunited in the United States and it warms my heart after the devastating effects we witnessed from last week’s executive order. I am overjoyed that Razan and her children Hnan and Lian have made it through customs in New York and are on their way home to Connecticut. Fadir went through an experience no family should ever have to bear and I could not be more elated that this situation was resolved.”

They were part of early 900 exceptions approved by the Trump administration because they were already in transit to the U.S.