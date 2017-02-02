Milford students’ project heading to International Space Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Students from Platt Tech in Milford are soon going to see one of their creations go up in space as part of a program where schools nationwide partner with NASA.

This rectangular locker, made by students, is going to be installed on a wall inside the International Space Station and used as storage for many experiments, including a 3-D printer "that can print tissue," said Platt Tech senior, Anthony DeFelice. "And they need to print it in space because of gravity on earth. You can't print some of the organs they need on earth."

This project is part of NASA's collaborative effort with over 100 high schools.

"I feel lucky that I'm in this position," said DeFelice.

NASA specifications permit the finished product to be off by a hair, literally.

"They have to be accurate within 5000th of an inch. So, a hair is 3000th thick," said Stacy Hale, of NASA.

The students used advanced CNC machine centers to complete the task.

"The students write all that, do all the programming and they do all the set up," said David Tuttle, the Precision Manufacturing Department head at Platt Tech. "They have to build tools and fixtures to be able to hold the components."

All the students involved in the fabrication signed the space bound locker.

"I was a little nervous because I didn't want to get my signature wrong or write my name wrong," said Jenitza Irizarry, a Platt Tech junior.

"When this locker goes up, the crew will be so excited that they've got something from high school students that they'll hold it up and they'll take pictures," said Hale.

The locker could be up in space within a year.