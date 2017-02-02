RHAM High School teacher remembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBRON -- Thirty-year-old Andrej Cavarkapa died Tuesday after being hit by a car while jogging in West Hartford.

The RHAM High School science teacher spent several days in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Now, Cavarkapa is remembered by students and faculty as someone who made a difference.

"He was a good teacher who cared about his kids," says RHAM superintendent Dr. Robert Siminski. "Always had a smile on his face. Willing to go out of his way for kids. And he was dedicated to his profession. Great teacher."

Dr. Siminski says the school district will not initially plan any sort of memorial for Cavarkapa-- he wants to give his family time to grieve.

Although the school is hit with this sudden tragedy, Siminski said times like these will only mold the RHAM community into stronger individuals.

"It will make the community have a stronger bond," said Siminski. "And I think that’s good. Because comradery will help you overcome many, a great deal of adversity.”