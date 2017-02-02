× Man pleads no contest in Waterbury crash that killed 2 teenage passengers

WATERBURY— A teenager who authorities said drove a stolen car and crashed into a utility pole in 2015, killing two passengers, has pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges.

Court records obtained Wednesday by the Republican-American show that 18-year-old Luis Quinones entered the pleas in Waterbury Superior Court in the deaths of 13-year-old Neibor Luzuriaga and 15-year-old Sajanae Winfrey.

Records show that Quinones will be sentenced to 15 years in prison on March 10 under the plea deal.

Authorities said Quinones was 17 when he stole the vehicle and went joyriding. The vehicle hit a pole and split in half. Luzuriaga and Winfrey were ejected from the vehicle. Police say Quinones fled the scene.

Winfrey was pronounced dead at the scene. Luzuriaga later succumbed to his injuries.

