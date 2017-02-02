× Tip leads to arrest of East Hartford man with nearly 800 bags of heroin, 2 guns, $16k cash

EAST HARTFORD — According to police, a tipster lead them to arrest a man on narcotics charges after they found him with two guns, a large number of bags of heroin, cocaine, cash and items used in a drug factory.

Carlos Quiles, 35 of East Hartford, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, operating of a drug factory, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, illegal manufacture, distribution, sale controlled substance and risk of injury to, or impairing morals of, a minor. He was held at $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on February 28.

Police said they investigated after receiving a tip about narcotics activity. They arrested Quiles after a traffic stop where police found him with crack cocaine and marijuana. A .22 caliber pistol was also seized. After obtaining a warrant, police seized a loaded .40 caliber Glock pistol with two loaded magazines in a shoulder holster, 792 bags of heroin, 285 grams of cocaine, marijuana, packaging materials, cutting agents and scales associated with a major drug operation, and $15,900 in cash.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after they found additional narcotics in his backpack. The juvenile was found sleeping inside the residence where packaged heroin and the loaded .40 caliber Glock were in plain view on a bedroom floor.

Police said Quiles is a convicted felon and had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.