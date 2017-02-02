× Why this Super Bowl seems VERY familiar

Storyline

On February 5, in a stadium far, far away, a rebel team is looking to win their first Super Bowl victory against a powerful football empire. The Atlanta Falcons, a band of rising underdogs, will go to battle against the New England Patriots, who have dominated the NFL for years.

For fans who are weary of the empire’s grip, the Falcons’ resistance may be their only hope…

Cast

Patriots coach Bill Belichick — Emperor of a dynasty and diabolical strategist

Falcons coach Dan Quinn — A defensive guru and spirited leader focused on breaking the Patriots’ grip on power

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — Dark master of the art of handling a football — inflated or deflated

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — An accomplished warrior well-versed in the ways of remaining cool under pressure

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman — Brady’s right-hand man as they execute their iron-fisted battle plans

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones — A confident, aggressive, young gladiator with deadly hands

It’s sure to be a battle of galactic proportions.