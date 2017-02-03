A classic novel under fire in Stonington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONINGTON -- It's an classic novel that's getting a lot of attention in Stonington.

Parents and teachers are worried their kids won’t get the chance to read the George Orwell classic “Animal Farm” after rumblings spread throughout the district regarding a possible ban on the book.

“He came home and said Animal Farm was banned," said Penny Bodle, speaking about her son one day after school. "I happen to be a PhD candidate in English Literature it was like he lit a bomb and threw it into my kitchen.”

But educators attempted to clear the air after a public meeting Thursday night between concerned parents, teachers and the Stonington school board.

“It’s a wonderful book. It’s just not one of our 8th grade every student has to read it as a novel book, that’s all," says Stonington superintendent Dr. Van Riley.

He says "Animal Farm" isn't an anchor book, which are novels that are required reading for every student in the district.

In fact, Dr. Riley says "Animal Farm" has never been an anchor book in the district's history.

As for Bodle, she says the issue would have been a little clearer if the school district was a little more transparent.

“It’s not okay if I’m emailing and calling our superintendent of schools and he doesn’t respond to me," says Bodle.