Airing things out; Super Bowl Ads hit $5 million mark

AVON -- While the Patriots and Falcons do battle on the field, the real game might be during the commercial breaks.

That's the thinking at Adams & Knight an integrated marketing agency in Avon that will, once again, be keeping the commercials on a close watch. "This is our Super Bowl," said Pat Dugan a creative director at Adams & Knight. Dugan noted that the price tag for a 30 second spot has hit a record. "It's five million dollars, a lot of money," he laughed.

Among the top spots on Dugan's Super Bowl list included offerings from Skittles, Budweiser, and an ad for Kia featuring Melissa McCarthy. "I think there will be a lot of water cooler talk (on Monday), a lot of people comparing notes and seeking what they like." Eric Panke, a senior art director at Adams & Knight added, "The Super Bowl is big for sports fans, it might be even bigger for ad fans."

