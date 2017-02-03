Arctic air takes over for the next 2 days, temps drop to the teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a classic winter day. Temperatures will be chilly, but that sunshine will try to warm you up. Highs will be in the low/mid 30s with a few passing clouds in the sky.

After a chilly night tonight with lows in the teens, we have more cool temperatures on the way for this weekend, although temperatures may be just slightly milder.

We stay quiet throughout the weekend, with sunshine and no significant precipitation expected. Our next storm, coming in for the middle of next week, looks more wet than white. That being said, there will be enough cold air on Tuesday to start this storm off with snow and wintry mix, especially in northern CT. As the storm's center moves to our northwest, warmer air will surge in, leading to a change to all rain for the state. We'll watch it closely, but the chances of this turning into a big snowstorm for us are pretty slim.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny with temperatures low to mid 40s.

Tonight: A few clouds. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: Sunshine with cold temperatures. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 30s.

