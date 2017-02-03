× Are the New York Islanders moving to Hartford? Gov. Malloy and Mayor Bronin extend offer

HARTFORD — Could Connecticut be the new home of a professional hockey team? Governor Dannel Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin are trying to make that a reality.

On Friday, Malloy and Bronin sent a letter to executives for the New York Islanders.

“It has come to our attention that the Islanders may be in the need for a new home after the 2017-18 season,” the letter said. “Recognizing that many issues will complicate your decision making, we would nonetheless like to offer Hartford’s XL Center as an option for your interim use. Of course, as we pursue the transformation of the building into today’s NHL standards, we would suggest the building as a long-term solution to your needs as well. We are certainly willing to work with private partners to develop the building you would be proud to call home and to adjust our development plans to the needs of your clubs and fans.”

The letter goes on to delve into Hartford’s hockey past, as the former home of the Whalers.

“This is a ready market anxious for an NHL team, eager to fill seats, buy merchandise, and support your team,” the letter said.

The Islanders AHL affiliate the Bridgeport Soundtigers are based in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

