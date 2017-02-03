× Female student brought gun to Hartford Public High School, police say

HARTFORD — A female student at Hartford Public High School will face charges after police say she brought a gun to school.

Around 1:25 p.m. Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the school was in a precautionary lock down and that no students were in danger.

Later, he said police recovered a .45 caliber gun from a “student involved in a threat.” He said she will likely be charged.

Foley credited the “professional effort” from Hartford Public High School Security and a “tip” for keeping students safe.

No one was hurt and the lock down has been lifted.