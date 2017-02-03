× Harwinton woman accused of trying to run down state trooper said she’s angry that Donald Trump is president

BURLINGTON — Police said they arrested a woman after she tried to run over a state trooper.

Police said a trooper was directing traffic for a tree trimming crew on Route 69 in Burlington just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The trooper was in the process of moving from one telephone pole to another one when a dark-colored Subaru wagon heading south intentionally veered into the northbound lane and toward the trooper. The trooper was able to dodge the Subaru.

Police said the driver yelled something from her driver’s side window and shook a fist at the trooper as she passed. She then went back into her lane and almost hit the tree service trucks.

Pierce continued to aggressively drive south on Route 69 toward Bristol. Police chased her and stopped her on the Burlington-Bristol line.

Eileen Marie Pierce, 58, of Harwinton, said she was angry at the police and rambled for several minutes about how she has been victimized over her lifetime. She claimed that police were being murdered because they were abusing rights. She also said she was angry that Donald Trump is the president.

Pierce was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal attempt at second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failure to drive in a proper lane in a construction zone.

She was held on a $5,000 bail and scheduled for Bristol court on Friday.