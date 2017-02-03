Ice Rink & Winter Patio: A new way to enjoy Foxwoods with the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASHANTUCKET -- 100,000 twinkling lights and a magical atmosphere!

Some say the ice skating rink at Foxwoods Resort Casino resembles Rockefeller Center, in the middle of the Connecticut woods.

"It's really something that is spectacular," says Vice President of Entertainment & Entertainment Marketing, Monique Sebastian, as she gestures towards the 5,100 square foot rink. "Really, we’re trying to displace that old casino vibe with something new that’s really for everyone."

Casino management noticed that more and more people are looking for amenities appropriate for the entire family.

"We thought, 'Hey we have this open space, what about an ice skating rink?'" she remembers, pointing out a picturesque fire pit, flanked with Adirondack chairs. "You can go inside and grab yourself a cup of hot chocolate and 'smores."

The rink isn't the only way that Foxwoods is attempting to become a more family-friendly destination. The casino has added more shows, restaurants and shopping. It's even home to a luxurious bowling alley, popular with families.

"We also do something called Kids Week which is a whole week of arts and crafts and face painting, we bring out jungle gyms," says Sebastian, noting that the next Kids Week takes place in April.

Rolling the dice on this approach appears to be paying off. Since it first opened in 2010, the rink has averaged 12,000 visitors per year.

"There’s something about being outside, the outdoor atmosphere, it’s unmatched," says Joey Mitchell of Norwich. "It’s just really fun, it’s cool. Conditions out here are pretty good, if I say so myself!"

"We love people to come to our property and have fun and create memories here," says Sebastian.

The rink is open 7 days a week. Skating fees are $10 for adults, $6 for kids. Folks can bring their own skates or rentals are available for an additional cost. Click here for more information.