New Haven natives produce viral tribute to Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl 51

NEW HAVEN — A local trios’ tribute to Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady has gone viral and they’re shocked at the attention they’ve received.

The song “Brady Pull Me Closer” is set to the tune of “Closer” by the Chainsmokers. The people behind the song and viral video are all from New Haven, Connecticut.

Ian Biggs and Sarah Gonzalez performed the lyrics written by Ian Cunningham. Biggs and Cunningham are from New Haven and Gonzalez is a student at Southern Connecticut State University.

When a Facebook group called “Patriots Nation” posted their video, it was shared by Patriots fans all across the country.

Here is a sampling of the lyrics:

So Brady pull me closer

To more Super Bowl exposure

Raise that MVP award

While you’re hoisted on our shoulders

Throw that pass that beats the corner

Off that pump fake that you sold

To your teammate Amendola

TD Edelman, it’s over!

As of Friday evening, the video had more than 1.7 million views.