× Police: Convicted felon arrest for hunting coyotes without license in Mattatuck State Forest

WATERBURY — State environmental police have arrested a convicted felon they say was illegally hunting for coyotes in a state forest.

Police responded to Mattatuck State Forest on Thursday morning after getting reports of a man entering the woods wearing camouflage and carrying a firearm.

When they found the man, they also discovered he was not wearing fluorescent orange as required by law.

The hunter explained he just forgot to wear orange.

Police determined the man did not have a hunting license, and because he was a convicted felon, was not allowed to have a gun.

The hunter, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on charges including criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal small game hunting and hunting without a license.