Police investigating shooting incident at Massachusetts mall

BRAINTREE, Mass. – State and local police are investigating a shooting incident at a mall south of Boston.

Police said they believe two individuals were involved in some type of fight and shots were fired by one or both of them and one of them appears to have been injured. They also believe both people involved ran from the mall immediately after the incident but that has not been definitively confirmed by police. No one is in custody according to police.

Teams of state troopers and Braintree officers are currently searching the mall and have asked if anyone still inside a store to call them to be escorted out.

State Police have deployed numerous patrols and K-9 units to assist Braintree Police.