Quinnipiac presents Hamden with check, says relationship with town never better

HAMDEN – Quinnipiac University’s President is saying ‘thank you’ and extending an olive branch to the town of Hamden with a large financial contribution.

On Friday, President John Lahey joined Mayor Curt Leng for a press conference where he presented the town with a $1.4 million check. They say it’s a symbol of their improved relationship and Quinnipiac recognizing the services Hamden provides

“Quinnipiac and the town are on better footing right now than we have been for a very long time,” said Mayor Leng.

“I’ve been the constant so I can’t take any credit for it. I think the reason why the relationship has been so good this past year and the reason why we’re here today quite honestly is because of the leadership of Curt Leng,” said Lahey, who’s been president for 30 years.

He says they communicate often and compromise on issues.

“It’s a two-way relationship obviously. The town has important issues that they need to make sure are taken care of particularly the quality of life for all the citizens here in Hamden, and Quinnipiac University obviously has needs,” said Lahey.

In addition to the $1.4 million voluntary contribution, the town of Hamden will receive around $3.1 million in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) and Pequot payments from the state for the 2016-17 year due to Quinnipiac’s presence in the town.

Quinnipiac also plans to resume some student shuttle transportation to Hamden’s business center. It will be spending $54,000 to bring that option back and provide a boost to small businesses.

Mayor Leng said, “We can have today be a turning point, a page turner if you will, in university and town relations. And I hope it will just get better from here.”