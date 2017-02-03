× Snowmaking beings for 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games

WINDSOR — In preparation for this year’s Special Olympic Winter Games, snow guns are running all weekend at Eversource’s Windsor location so cross-country skiing and snowshoeing courses are ready for the 200-plus athletes expected to compete in those events.

Employees and volunteers are setting up 1,000 feet of piping that carries water and compressed air needed to make the snow.

Ken Bowes, Vice President of Transmission Performance at Eversource and a member of the Special Olympics Connecticut Board of Directors, said he is thankful for all of the volunteers who came together and helped out.

“Our snowmaking team is the only one in the world that makes snow exclusively for a Special Olympics event,” Bowes said. “We are extremely proud of their efforts and also proud to be part of such a wonderful competition that has become part of the fabric of Connecticut.”

#TBT Photo from 1991 shows employees making snow for @SOCTconnecticut Winter Games! The snowmaking starts again tonight & into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/vE5spYX9uQ — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) February 2, 2017

Competitions consist of downhill skiing, snowboarding, floor hockey, figure skating, and gymnastics at the venues in Middlefield, Simsbury, East Hartford and Plainville. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing will take place at the Eversource location in Windsor.

Close to 1,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified Sports partners are expected to participate in the 2017 Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games.

This year’s winter games will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.soct.org.