Weaver wins easily over Northwest Catholic

HARTFORD — Northwest Catholic head coach John Mirabello returned to high school gym Friday, the old South Catholic gym which is now the Bellizzi School gym and the temporary home of Head Coach Reggie Hatchett and the Beavers of Weaver High School.

The first time these two teams meet the Beavers just edged the Lions by two points this match-up was not nearly as close.

Weaver used tough full court pressure defense that lead to quick buckets to jump out to a 18 point lead at the half and they never looked back as they won easily 85-56.