Wethersfield Police arrest 2 juveniles accused of setting swim club fire

WETHERSFIELD — Two juveniles are facing criminal charges by Wethersfield Police for their alleged role in a fire that damaged a private swim and tennis club.

On Sunday, January 29 at 2:19 p.m. Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club.

The next day, the fire marshal determined the blaze was intentionally set. On Tuesday, Wethersfield Police said two juvenles were responsible for the fire. On Thursday, February 2, Wethersfield Police say they have arrested and charged the pair.

Both juveniles have been charged with arson in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree.

Previously, both juveniles were charged for their involvement in the burglary and vandalism of storage sheds on the property at the Wethersfield High School, police said. The incidents at the high school took place on January 7 and January 24. They were charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass in the second degree.

The names of the juveniles are being withheld due to their ages, police said.