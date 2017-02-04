2 suspects arrested after robbing New London man at knife point

NEW LONDON — Two people were arrested Saturday for a robbery in New London, after police pulled over the suspects car.

At 3:20 a.m. New London police received a call from a man who said he was robbed by two people at knife point, police said. The man told officers the robbery occurred at Ravi Mart on Broad Street, police said.

Within minutes of the call, police located the suspect’s car and pulled it over. Randall Sowa, 52, and Gloria Okoasia, 59, of New London were arrested after the victim identified them, police said. The stolen money was recovered and the weapon was taken away by police.

Okoasia was charged with robbery in the second degree and larceny in the second degree.

Sowa was charged with robbery in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession if drug paraphernalia, misuse of marker plates, and operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.