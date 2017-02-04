× Hartford Police arrest man accused of robbing bank

HARTFORD — Hartford Police arrested a man Friday after they say he robbed a bank.

Police say around 1:18 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the Key Bank at 1700 Park Street on a robbery alarm.

The bank employees said that the suspect had entered the bank, approached the teller and produced a note demanding money. The suspect was given $428 in cash, and he then fled the bank. Officers arrived on scene and obtained the suspects description which was then passed down to other officers in the area.

Moments later, a planclothes police officer saw a suspect on Capitol Avenue who fit the description that was given, as well as holding cash in his hands.

That suspect, Angel Colon, 47, of Hartford, was detained and later positively identified by two witnesses as the man who robbed the bank.

Colon is facing robbery and larceny charges.