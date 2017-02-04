× House fire displaces Southington family

SOUTHINGTON — A fire ripped through a house in Southington. Luckily no one was hurt but the family is displaced.

Firefighters received a 911 call of a fire on Tauton Street at 2:16 p.m., firefighters said. First responders were there in about 6 minutes to find the house with flames shooting out of the roof, firefighters said.

The entire Southington fire department was at the scene to battle the fire. Multiple other departments from Wolcott, Cheshire, Plainville, and Berlin were also called in to cover.

Once the fire spread to inside the walls, firefighters could only contain and ensure it did not spread to any other houses, said firefighters.

Most of the family who live in the house were out of state when the fire started, save for a few of the children. The children were able to get out but the family cat was not saved, firefighters said. The house was heavily damaged, with almost the entire back of the roof destroyed and large holes on the second floor.

The rest of the family arrived almost 3 hours later while firefighters continued to battle the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire. Southington Social services has been working to relocate the family, said firefighters.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.