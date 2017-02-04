× New York man in custody, believed to be in connection to slain Howard Beach jogger

HOWARD BEACH, QUEENS, NEW YORK — Police have arrested a man who is believed to be in connection with the murder of Howard Beach jogger, Karina Vetrano, PIX11 reported.

The man, who is in his early 20’s, was found by police in a housing project in East New York. He is being questioned Saturday night, PIX11 said.

Philip Vetrano, her father, confirmed that the NYPD had informed him of a suspect in custody. He had no further comment, PIX11 said.

Read more here.