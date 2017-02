× Route 34 in New Haven now open after police stop protesters from blocking it

NEW HAVEN — Police had to move protesters after they were blocking route 34 in New Haven.

State and New Haven police were called to a scene of about 100 protesters blocking route 34.

The scene was soon cleared when police moved the protesters out of the road, police said.

State police say several protesters were arrested, according to their twitter page.

#CTtraffic: Route 34 connector inbound New Haven & the area is now CLEAR of the approx 100 protesters. Troopers & NHPD made several arrests. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 4, 2017