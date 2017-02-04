Sunny, brisk colder today; clouds a bit milder Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We stay quiet throughout the weekend, with sunshine ( more clouds for your Sunday) and no significant precipitation expected. Temperatures will average 5° below normal today to near or lightly above normal on Sunday. A warm front could deliver a sprinkle or flurry; but the majority of Connecticut will only see lots of clouds and a bit of breeze for your Sunday.

Our next storm, coming in for the middle of next week, looks more wet than white. That being said, there will be enough cold air on Tuesday morning to start this storm off with snow and wintry mix, especially in northern CT. As the storm’s center moves to our northwest, warmer air will surge in, leading to a change to all rain by midday and the afternoon. In fact, temperatures may reach or exceed 50° on Wednesday before the cold front drops those temperatures back to February readings. We’ll watch this storm closely, but the chances of this turning into a big snowstorm are pretty slim with this year's winter pattern across Connecticut.

The prevailing pattern so far this winter features Pacific Ocean storms tracking through the mid section of the country, into the Great Lakes or western New York State, and finally into eastern Canada. On average, this pattern keeps the true bitter arctic air and snow to our north and west. Thus, we continue to enjoy another mild winter with warmer than normal temperatures with slightly below average snowfall.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, brisk & cold. Highs in the upper 20s-lower 30s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph. Wind chill in the teens/20s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 15-25.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a bit milder. Highs: 30s-40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, blustery, colder. Highs: low 30s.

Tuesday: Snow early, quickly changing to mix and rain (slick AM commute across parts of inland Connecticut possible). Highs: 35-40.

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers, than clearing windy and turning colder by evening. High: 45-50.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High: upper 20s-30's

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 30's

