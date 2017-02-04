× Several businesses impacted by large water main break in Newington

NEWINGTON — Crews from the Metropolitan District Commission responded to a water main break in Newington early Saturday morning.

MDC says the break was in a 12 inch water main that was installed back in 1961. They shut the main down around 2:00 a.m. and expect repairs to take 6-8 hours.

Several businesses/commercial properties from Louis Street to 235 Pascone Place are currently affected by the shutdown.

Crews expect the repairs to be completed by 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.