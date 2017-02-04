× 2 dead, 1 injured after fatal crash in Stamford

STAMFORD — The Stamford Police Department is investigating after two were killed, another injured after a crash early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 1:13 a.m. on Hope Street and Barnstable Lane.

A 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pick up truck was traveling north on Hope Street at a high rate of speed. According to police, as the truck approached Hartford Avenue, the driver lost control and crossed into the southbound lane before skidding off into a tree at the junction of Barnstable Lane.

The driver, a 20 year old Stamford resident, died in the crash. A 23 year old male passenger was in critical condition at Stamford Hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries. A 20 year old passenger who was seated in the back was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information regarding the crash call the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.