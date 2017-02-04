× State Police investigating after rollover crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD — Officials are investigating after an early morning rollover crash on I-95 Saturday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi of the Milford Fire Department, a male driver lost control of his vehicle on the southbound side of I-95 in Milford around 5:30 a.m. near exit 36.

Milford Firefighters arrived on scene and found a passenger vehicle that looked to have rolled over multiple times, striking a tree off the side of the exit ramp.

The driver was found unresponsive inside the heavily damaged vehicle.

Paramedics immediately provided life support and rushed the patient to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died. The age and identity of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Connecticut State Police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.