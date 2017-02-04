× Suffield and Mass. police combine forces to arrest fugitive

SUFFIELD — A Hartland man was arrested Saturday by the combine efforts of Mass. and Suffield police. He was wanted for 12 counts of burglary.

On Friday at 3:13 p.m., Suffield as well as Southwick, Mass. police found and arrested Kyle Mitchell, 32. His last know residence was Old Skinner Road East Hartland, Conn., police said.

After receiving information, that Mitchell would be traveling to Sheldon Street West in Suffield, officers were able to arrest him on when he arrived.

Mitchell is being charged as a fugitive from justice as well as, operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension as his Connecticut driver’s license was suspended. He is being held on bail and is awaiting his court appearance at Enfield court.