The Stan Simpson Show – Accomplished singer publishes a children’s book

HARTFORD -- Ana Nyakana, who released her first music album in 2007, joins Stan Simpson to talk about her new children's book "Niya Zuri and the Pharaoh's Throne."

Her book follows self-assured heroine Niyah Zuri as she and her best friends, Miguel and Hugo Gonzales, travel through time with the use of a mystical map. Children are taken on an adventure with every turn of the page as the trio forge their friendship through exploration.

Visit Ana Nyakana website for more information on future book signings and more. You can also purchase her book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble.