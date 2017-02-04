The Stan Simpson Show – Finding a good fit for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The college application process is an annual challenge for most parents of high school seniors. Finding a good fit entails knowing about a campus’ academics, culture, social life and the financial assistance available to you.

Stan Simpson sits down with college planning expert Jeff Noll, who provides student and parents with helpful tips in selecting the proper college or university.

The College Planning of CT, a college planning firm, specializes in college planning, both on the financial side and admissions front. Their goal is to help families how to plan and pay for college, without creating financial difficulty.