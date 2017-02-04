The Stan Simpson Show – Hartford native and local playwright publishes new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford native and local playwright and performer, Sharece Sellem, sits down with Stan Simpson to talk about her new book "Hope High - Class of 1984" and her future goals for the new year.

The drama filled book touches on insecurities and hijinks of high school students trying to find their way. Sharece Sellem first staged the play "Hope High - Class of 1984" where she then decided to turn the play into a book. Sellem said she is planning to release part two of this book sometime this year.

For more information about about Sharece Sellem, you can visit her website here.