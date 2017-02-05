× Bystander tries to rescue 10-year-old boy from Milford pond and falls in as well

MILFORD — A ten-year-old boy and his would be rescuer had to be rescued from a pond Sunday afternoon after they both fell through the ice.

Police said a group of boys were playing at Mondo Pond, behind the John F. Kennedy School in Milford when one of them fell through the ice around 4 p.m.

A concern citizen who was in the area tried to rescue the boy and fell in as well.

Police were called to the scene and rescued both.

The boy and the man were taken to the hospital for observation but no injuries were reported.

Milford police have issued a warning stating, caution should always be exercised when walking onto an ice covered body of water. Never walk or skate on ice that is less than 4” thick in all areas. The edge or shoreline will typically have thinner ice due to radiated heat from sunlight absorbed by the ground or exposed rocks.